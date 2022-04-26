The Yacht

In her music video for “Jenny From the Block,” Lopez poked fun at all of the attention her relationship with Affleck received, featuring staged paparazzi videos of the couple out on dates and relaxing on a yacht. In that infamous scene, Affleck is seen caressing her back and behind before untying her bikini top.

The “Jenny From the Block” video was top of everyone’s mind in July 2021, when Lopez shared photos from a trip they took to the South of France in honor of her 52nd birthday. “We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!” Lopez told People in February 2022 about the comparisons between the two boat outings. “I was lying down. … It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn’t know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!”