Amy Encourages Anna to Divorce Josh

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support,” the Arkansas native wrote in an open letter to her cousin’s wife in May 2022. “But my Mom was a fierce protector and so am I. She showed me how to stand up and speak up . If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

She continued: “Josh has chosen how history will remember him. By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. … The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets.”