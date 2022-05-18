Amy Prays He’ll Get The ‘Ultimate Sentence’

As the aspiring politician’s child pornography trial began in November 2021, Amy shared a message praying that his victims would get the justice they deserved. “Today is a heavy day. This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”