Her Letter to the Judge

Ahead of Josh’s sentencing in May 2022, Amy shared a letter that she wrote to the judge asking for her cousin to receive the maximum sentence for his crimes. “I am not interested in providing false character references for Josh as my other family members have so recklessly done,” she read aloud in an Instagram video posted before the hearing. “I trust this court doesn’t need reminding that godly men of good character don’t commit unspeakable crimes against children, or that returning this monster to family with young children without severe, long-lasting consequences would surely be a disaster.”

Amy went on to say that offering “leniency” to Josh would be an “appalling slap in the face” to the children “already so grievously harmed” by his behavior. “The harshest sentence this court could impose could still never come close for the children hurt by these sinister acts,” she continued. “It upset me greatly to see that no one who chose to provide a character reference for Josh expressed any concern for the victims.”