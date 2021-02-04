Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure’s Most Memorable and Sassy Social Media Clap Backs Over the Years

By
Candace Cameron Bure Responds Criticism About Who She Follows Social Media
Candace Cameron Bure. imageSPACE/Shutterstock
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Follower Backlash

The mother of three responded to criticism about who she follows on social media with an Instagram Story video in January 2021. “I read several comments from people … that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram,” she said at the time. “And it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement.” The actress, who follows people on both sides of the political spectrum, noted that a “follow” doesn’t mean she agrees with “everything they say and do.”

She continued: “It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out.”

Back to top