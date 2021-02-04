Follower Backlash

The mother of three responded to criticism about who she follows on social media with an Instagram Story video in January 2021. “I read several comments from people … that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram,” she said at the time. “And it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement.” The actress, who follows people on both sides of the political spectrum, noted that a “follow” doesn’t mean she agrees with “everything they say and do.”

She continued: “It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out.”