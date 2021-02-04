Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure’s Most Memorable and Sassy Social Media Clap Backs Over the Years

Candace Cameron Explains Controversial Handsy Pic With Husband Valeri Bure
Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure. Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram
Getting Handsy

The Hallmark Channel actress received backlash in September 2020 after sharing a photo of her husband touching her breast. Cameron Bure, however, didn’t see any issue with the PDA-filled snap and told her followers so in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.” She later said: “I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

