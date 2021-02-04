Getting Handsy

The Hallmark Channel actress received backlash in September 2020 after sharing a photo of her husband touching her breast. Cameron Bure, however, didn’t see any issue with the PDA-filled snap and told her followers so in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.” She later said: “I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”