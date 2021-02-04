Mama Bear Moment

The Let It Snow actress fired back at online haters who wrote negative messages on her family’s holiday card in January 2021. “Wow – I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of,” Cameron Bure wrote via Instagram. “Do better than that. Please.”

The Christmas Town actress expanded on her disappointment with some of the comments on the snap in a lengthy Facebook post, writing, “Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them?” She then said “shame on you” to the trolls, adding, “If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”