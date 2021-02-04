Protective Sister

After her brother, Kirk Cameron, faced backlash for hosting Christmas caroling events amid the coronavirus pandemic in December 2020, the former child star made it clear that she is not here for the negative remarks about her family. “I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public,” Cameron Bure tweeted at the time. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe 🎄.”