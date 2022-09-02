Calling Out the ‘Mask’

In September 2022, Rock allegedly described Smith as “just as ugly as the rest of us” while on stage during his U.K. tour with Dave Chappelle.

Per the Daily Mail, after being asked by Chappelle if “that s—t hurt,” the Top Five actor responded, “Goddamn right … the mother f—ker hit me over a bulls—t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

He allegedly added, “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off. … Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”