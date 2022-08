‘Not a Victim’

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock joked during a stand-up performance in Holmdel, New Jersey, on July 24, an eyewitness told Us exclusively. “I’m not a victim, mother–ker,” he later added. “Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf–ker. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”