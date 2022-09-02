Turning Down the Host Gig

During an August 28 set in Phoenix, Arizona, Rock reportedly said he refused an offer to host the 2023 Oscars.

He joked that returning to the Academy Awards would be akin to going back to a crime scene and referenced the murder trial of O.J. Simpson while explaining his reasoning. Rock claimed that going back to the Oscars would be similar to asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before her death in 1994.