Calling Out the Hate

In May 2022, Pugh slammed negative comments about Braff after social media users speculated that she split with the director and was dating her former costar Poulter.

“Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person .. you’re just bullying,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s literally no need to be horrible online — no need. Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.”