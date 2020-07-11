Every Time Florence Pugh Defended Her Relationship With Zach Braff

This Is a ‘Strange Side of Fame’

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre,” Pugh told Elle UK for their June 2020 issue. “I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.” Though she admitted that she understood public scrutiny is “part of being in the spotlight,” she didn’t understand how some people are able to “display such hate” on a topic that doesn’t concern them. “It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there,” Pugh added. “My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?”