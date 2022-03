Making It Work

For Hailey, her shared stubbornness with Justin eventually helped save their relationship. “Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,'” she explained during the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast in November 2021.

She continued: “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”