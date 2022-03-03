Not Having It

During an appearance on Demi Lovato’s “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast, Hailey confronted the rumors that her husband isn’t nice to her.

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she explained in September 2020. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”

Hailey continued, “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.”