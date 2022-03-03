Sticking by Her Man

While discussing Justin’s sobriety journey, Hailey discussed the ups and downs that happened as a result.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person,” she said on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast in November 2021. “So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard. … There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be OK.’ Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to be through it.’ I just didn’t know how long it was going to take.”