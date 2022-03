The Timeline

In November 2021, Hailey clarified claims that there was overlap between her relationship with Justin and his with ex Selena Gomez.

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” she said during an episode of Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast at the time. “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”