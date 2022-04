It’s All Made Up

“I see [some of] these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited,” the Angel Baby actress said on Australian TV show Anh’s Brush With Fame in September 2020. “I hope people realize it’s all made up.”

Furness joked: “[Hugh’s] been gay for so many years. I was gay, too, when I did [my 1988 film] Shame. They were shocked when I got married.”