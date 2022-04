Just Gossip

The Sleepwalking actress recalled in November 2011 hearing whispers that her husband was gay and their marriage is a sham, which she denied to Page Six at the time. “The line I heard was, ‘Wolverine? Who would have thought?’ Hugh and I don’t pay much heed,” Furness said. “It’s kind of tragic that these people have nothing better to do than gossip about people they don’t know.”