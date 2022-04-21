Who Is His Type?

Furness made light of the continual commentary on Jackman’s rumored sexuality in April 2022. “Hugh’s been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys — if he was gay, he could be gay!” she joked during an appearance on the “Not an Overnight Success” podcast.

The Jindabyne actress revealed that if her husband was gay he wouldn’t still be married to her. “He [wouldn’t] have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever,” she surmised. “Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”