The Tape Retrieval

Ahead of Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, West met up with Ray J to retrieve the computer that allegedly contained the former couple’s sex tape. Ray J later said that the incident — documented in an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians — was a “lie,” but Kardashian was still thankful for West’s intervention. “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she said in a confessional interview on the Hulu series, adding that it meant “a lot” to her that West retrieved the tape.