Geriatric Love

The American Idol season 5 runner-up had the perfect response to a person who made fun of her fiancé’s age on social media. “Is anyone else totally disturbed by @katharinemcphee and her geriatric love? #daddyissues,” a Twitter user wrote in January 2019, to which McPhee replied, “Oh i LOVE that demi lovato song,” paying homage to Demi Lovato‘s 2017 tune “Daddy Issues.”