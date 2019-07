Slamming the Trolls

After the American Idol alum faced backlash on Twitter for her and Foster’s age difference, McPhee tweeted, “y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me. thank you for coming to my TED talk.” She also responded “alexa, play IDGAF by dua lipa” to a follower who called their relationship “disgusting.”