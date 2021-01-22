Love Lives

Every Time Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Flirted With Each Other on Social Media

Kelly Ripa Speaks Out About Mark Consuelos’ Penis Size After Tight Pants Photo
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos at the 90th Annual Academy in L.A. on March 4, 2018. Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
Special Delivery

Ripa commented on the size of her husband’s package in October 2020 after fans speculated about a bulge in a photo of Consuelos wearing skintight pants as part of a Halloween costume. “Meow Mark,” a fan commented with three fire emojis. “Lucky girl!”

“Full disclosure,” Consuelos wrote on the pic, which showed him and a pal dressed as the police officers from the TV series CHiPS. “I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”

“Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Ripa replied to his comment.

“Pretty sure,” Consuelos added.

