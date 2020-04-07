Musical Mix Up

In January 2019, the TV personality took to Twitter to defend West after he made remarks during one of his Sunday services that were perceived to mean he was encouraging people to listen to R. Kelly and Michael Jackson music despite sexual misconduct allegations against them.

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now,” Kardashian tweeted on January 14, 2019, shortly after the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly aired. “Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else.” She added: “I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”

West didn’t directly name R. Kelly, but he did say, “Everybody they want the art from the artist, but anytime they do anything erratic, they just gonna pull up full documentaries on him, and then they gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all their music all we want.” He added: “I thought I wasn’t gonna go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out of the Louvre. Let’s take down all the art.”