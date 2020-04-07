Phone Faux Pas

The musician received backlash after he was caught on his phone while watching Broadway’s The Cher Show on December 3, 2018. Although Kardashian didn’t condone his actions, she did try to explain why he was looking down at his cell in the first place. “He felt like s—t honestly,” the businesswoman told E! News after the incident. “But he was actually taking notes because he loved the production of the show so much.” West did, however, apologize for his lack of attention and according to Kardashian it was his own choice. “He was the one that said right away, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna tweet. I just need to apologize,’” she explained.