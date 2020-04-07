Politically Charged

“Look, I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song to communicate what he wants to say,” Kardashian told Van Jones on The Messy Truth in October 2018 about her husband’s Twitter rants and his support of President Donald Trump. “So when he tweets something in two seconds — what’s going on in his mind, and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say — he might not be the best communicator but he has the best heart and I know what he means.”

She continued: “I believe in him, and I believe that his message of what the [Make America Great Again] hat represents to him is maybe different [than] what it represents to other people. He is very mindful about that…. Maybe [he] doesn’t express that. But what it means to him is something totally different, and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way.”