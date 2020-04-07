Taylor Swift Round 2

On March 23, 2020, Kardashian reignited the feud between herself, Swift and West after the full recorded photo call regarding her husband’s song “Famous” was leaked and indicated that Swift wasn’t lying in the past about not giving permission for the rapper to use “bitch” in reference to her in his lyrics. “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kardashian wrote via Twitter, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” she continued.

Kardashian concluded: “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums of his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”