Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

After Wests’ song “Famous” was released in 2016, with the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that bitch famous,” Swift claimed she did not give consent for the rapper to say those things about her. The reality TV star came to her husband’s aid and told GQ that West and Swift spoke beforehand and that “she totally approved that.”

“She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” Kardashian told the publication. “I swear, my husband gets so much s–t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”