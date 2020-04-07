Trump Triumph

Following the “I Love It” rapper’s Twitter rampage in April 2018, where he called Donald Trump his “brother” and said they have a shared “dragon energy,” Kardashian tried to clarify his comments via Twitter. “Now when he spoke out about Trump…Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion,” she tweeted.

“I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine,” she continued. “He never said he agrees with his politics Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time.”