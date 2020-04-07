Wheelchair Whoopsie

In September 2014, Kardashian again came to her husband’s aid when his actions at an Australian concert caused controversy. According to some outlets, the “Yeezus” rapper asked all of his fans to stand up during a Sydney show. He said, “I can’t do this song, I can’t do the rest of this show until everybody stands up,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “Unless you got a handicapped pass with special parking.” There were reportedly a few people who didn’t stand, prompting West to tell someone, “Now, if he is in a wheelchair, then it’s fine,” which one person was. Another woman with a prosthetic leg also reportedly got a pass.

“Kanye never asked anyone in a wheel chair to stand up & the audience videos show that,” Kardashian tweeted at the time in response. “He asked for everyone to stand up & dance UNLESS they were in a wheel chair. #JustWantedEveryoneToHaveAFunNight #TheMediaTwistsThings.”