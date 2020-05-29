Kris Jenner: ‘She Made Her Own Money’

While the momager noted that she was proud of all of her kids for their various business ventures, she couldn’t stop gushing over Kylie, who “rolled up her sleeves” to make a name for herself. “She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel,” Kris told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well.”