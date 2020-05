Kris Jenner Thinks Kylie Will Work ‘For the Rest of Her Life’

“This is her baby and this is her dream … She hasn’t even scratched the surface,” Kris said of her youngest daughter after Kylie Cosmetics sold 51 percent of the brand in November 2019. “She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time.”