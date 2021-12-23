Back to Their Roots

The Hangover star also dished on bonding with Gaga over their heritage. “I didn’t know you were Italian,” Cooper recalled at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, speaking directly to the Grammy winner.

He added: “I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”