Being Her Guiding Light

Gaga told the L.A. Times in August 2018 that Cooper encouraged her to take off her makeup prior to her audition for the role of Ally. “Take it off,” he told the New York City native, handing her a face wipe. “Completely open. No artifice.”

Gaga recalled: “It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real. I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”