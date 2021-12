His Support System

“She really gave me the confidence,” Cooper told Vogue in September 2018 of Gaga’s assistance in helping him gain the momentum to channel his inner singer to portray Jackson.

Gaga added: “He sings from his gut, from the nectar. I knew instantly: This guy could play a rock star. And I don’t think there are a lot of people in Hollywood who can. That was the moment I knew this film could be something truly special.”