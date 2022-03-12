A ‘Beautiful’ Thing

“It’s just really beautiful,” Love Is Blind cohost Vanessa Lachey exclusively told Us in March 2022 of the pair’s potential rekindled romance. “It’s back to the pods, you know, and this is part of the experiment [that] continues on after the show. So, the foundation is the emotional connection and [Deepti] did have a connection with [Kyle]. And then you add in the layers of the physical world and … your families, your friends, your jobs, your background and that actually worked in their favor.”

She added: “I think it’s exciting to already know you have that connection then to continue it in the real world, after the show is wrapped, that’s a beautiful thing.”