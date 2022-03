An Unexpected Feud

After Shake accused Kyle of being a “serial cheater” ahead of the reunion, Deepti revealed that she wasn’t sure why her ex-fiancé was so upset with their costar. “Kyle has never done anything to Shake,” she told E! News. “Kyle and I were close, so I don’t know if that’s where it stemmed from, but he knew that we were close this entire time, so it’s nothing new for him. It was confusing to me just like the rest of the world, honestly.”