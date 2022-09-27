Losing a Best Friend

Deepti exclusively told Us in September 2022 about how she was dealing with her and Kyle’s split, noting it was “hard” to see him move on. “I think it’s too hard to go back to the same type of friendship that we had just because … once you cross that line and go there, the feelings are kind of always there,” she said. “I’ll always care about him. But I think just being the same type of best friends as we were, is just difficult considering he’s in a new relationship now.”

The I Choose Me author called her time with Kyle “amazing,” but pointed out that they didn’t see eye to eye on some big life topics. “I think we didn’t really communicate as much as we needed to about our love languages [and] what we’re expecting out of life,” she explained, noting that the “outside world” affected their dynamic. “There was so much pressure on us and I think it really impacted our relationship. And [we] we’re just trying to navigate this new life.”

Deepti confessed: “It’s been tough to lose my best friend, but you know, it is what it is.”