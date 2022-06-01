Out of the Friend Zone?

“All I can say is, you know, we’re, we’re going through it. We’re just figuring it out,” Deepti exclusively told Us in June 2022. “I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.” She played coy when asked if the pair were still “in the friend zone,” telling Us with a laugh, “Maybe, maybe not. You’ll have to find out.”

Deepti also gushed about her friendship with Kyle, saying, “We just kind of gravitated towards each other and leaned on each other for support. It was just a thing that just happened. We just grew closer as we spent more time together. We were like, ‘Oh, OK, like, you understand me. I understand you.’”