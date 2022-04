Playing Coy

The twosome were spotted leaving West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s together in April 2022 and expertly avoided giving a straight answer about their relationship status. When asked by TMZ whether they were “boyfriend and girlfriend,” Kyle replied with a laugh, “Great question.” He went on to joke that he and Deepti might “consider” marriage down the line before the pair got into their car.

A source told Us at the time that the reality stars were still “just friends.”