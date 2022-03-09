Still Hanging Out

During a March 2022 appearance on the “We Have the Receipts” podcast, Deepti said that she and Kyle have remained friends since the show wrapped. “Kyle and I hang out all the time, even before reunion,” she explained. “He’s, like, my best friend. So, I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes.”

When cohost Lauren Speed-Hamilton noted that friends often become lovers, Deepti replied: “That’s the best way, build a friendship first. Let’s see if it goes anywhere. We’ll see how it goes.”