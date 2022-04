Kendall Confesses Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Was Altered

During a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 818 Tequila founder admitted that the parrot on her Vogue cover wasn’t actually touching her cheek, as it looked in the image. “Oh, they Photoshopped it in,” DeGeneres said. “That’s what you’re saying! It wasn’t that close to your face.” “It wasn’t that close to my face,” Kendall confirmed.