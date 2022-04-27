Khloé Sets the Record Straight on Those Stretched Out Pics

Khloé was once again was accused of heavy editing on social media after she shared a series of Good American images in 2021 — in which her feet and fingers appear egregiously elongated.

While not technically Photoshop, the reality star explained via Twitter the effect was due to “a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated.” She claimed that it was also due to the “angle” of the pictures, writing, “So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

She continued: “And personally I think this camera lens is so f–king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”