Kim Admits to Photoshopping North Into Christmas Card

After North — whom Kim shares with estranged husband Kanye West — didn’t want to be in the family’s 2017 Christmas card, the media mogul later admitted to Photoshopping her daughter in after the fact. “‘Let’s just pretend,’” Kim told DeGeneres in 2018 of what she said to the photographer, who came over to do a photo shoot of solely Kim and North. “‘Cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”