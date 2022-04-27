Kim Also Confesses to Superimposing True Into Those Disneyland Pictures

“The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!” Kim admitted via her Instagram Story in April 2022, joking about the importance of her social media “aesthetic.”

She thanked True for “taking one for the team,” quipping that she “will be damned if Kylie will ruin [my Instagram aesthetic] for me and mess up my IG grid. … I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”