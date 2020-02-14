Gigi Hadid

Cameron and the supermodel were spotted on a date in New York City in August 2019, days after his sleepover with Brown. Their whirlwind romance lasted nearly two months and included a trip to the Netherlands for her grandmother’s funeral. Us confirmed in October 2019 that the duo called it quits.

After staying tight-lipped about their fling, Cameron opened up about their post-split relationship, telling Us in October 2019 that they were in touch “when we need to be.” He added: “We’re friends.”