Kristina Schulman

Cameron was linked to the Bachelor in Paradise alum in September 2019 when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date. “That was not a thing!” Schulman explained to Us in October 2019. “I’ve had people reach out to me and ask me about what’s going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it’s two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion. You really can’t go out with another Bachelor person without people thinking you’re dating or something’s going on. It’s silly.”