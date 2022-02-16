Top 5

Everything NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Has Said About Love, Romance and Past Relationships

Everything Newly Engaged Aaron Rodgers Has Said About Relationships
On His Sexuality

Rodgers addressed “crazy” internet rumors about his sexuality during an interview with a Wisconsin radio show in 2013.

“There isn’t a whole lot of separation from your public and private life. You always have to be on at times. Occasionally people will get upset if you say ‘no’ to a picture when you’re eating dinner or something. That’s kind of the hard part. Or if you get crazy rumors that swirl around you from time to time that are just silly,” he said. “I’m just gonna say I’m not gay. I really, really like women. That’s all I can say about that.”

