On Olivia Munn Split

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” Rodgers told ESPN Magazine in 2017 after his split from Munn. ”It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

When asked about fans comparing his football performance to his love life, Rodgers added, “They’re such misogynists, right?”